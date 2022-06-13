Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $28,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CoStar Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after buying an additional 49,549 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 567.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 260,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,381,000 after buying an additional 35,726 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

