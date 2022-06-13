Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

NYSE SYK opened at $216.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $214.17 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

