Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Synaptics by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $134.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.91. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

