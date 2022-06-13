Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $72.43 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 2.53.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

