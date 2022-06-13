The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 796,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,949 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $34,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after acquiring an additional 392,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.