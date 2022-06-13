The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after buying an additional 1,014,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,598,000 after purchasing an additional 132,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

