United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

