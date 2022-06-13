Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 62,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $140.51 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.