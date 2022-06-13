VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 714.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $125.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

