Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,594 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $7,257,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 99,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 840,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 498,627 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

VRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair cut Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $57,003.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $41,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,868 shares of company stock valued at $121,772. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vroom stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

