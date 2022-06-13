WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,590,000 after purchasing an additional 174,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after buying an additional 265,437 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,143,000 after purchasing an additional 153,521 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $99.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

