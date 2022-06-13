West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST opened at $293.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.12 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.