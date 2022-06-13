Zacks Investment Management Acquires 8,709 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $46.44 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.