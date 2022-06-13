Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $98.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.89%.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966 in the last three months.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

