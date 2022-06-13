Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,396 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.06% of GATX worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in GATX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in GATX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

GATX opened at $99.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,460,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,425.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,069 shares of company stock valued at $13,351,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

