ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 7,855.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,730 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $52.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.40. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.87%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

