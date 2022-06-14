1,000,000 Shares in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFGDU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

GFGDU stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.