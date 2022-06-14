1,002,200 Shares in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,002,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,002,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,505,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,010,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,000,000.

NASDAQ HAIAU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

