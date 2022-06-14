124,993 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Beam Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Family Management Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,578,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $109,885.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,943.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $981,281.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

