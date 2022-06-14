1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 127,923 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3,216.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after buying an additional 290,045 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after buying an additional 586,512 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after buying an additional 993,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,554,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,345,000 after acquiring an additional 69,337 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $93.45 and a one year high of $139.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

