365,566 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 365,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Univar Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 47,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,504,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,414 shares of company stock worth $304,107 and sold 197,031 shares worth $6,306,492. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

