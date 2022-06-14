3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stake Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,119 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in 3D Systems were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,871 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,484 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in 3D Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,838 shares of company stock valued at $174,604. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DDD opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.90. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.39.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.