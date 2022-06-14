5,366 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

