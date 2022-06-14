5,610 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,400,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.30.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

