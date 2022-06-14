7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIIAW opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,657 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

