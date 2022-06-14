A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells $422,177.65 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $422,177.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,027,643.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $699.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.45.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.26. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 25,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.