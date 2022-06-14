Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.