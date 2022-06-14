AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

