AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 215.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of AdaptHealth worth $23,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 109,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 857,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 127,493 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.44.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,733,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,784,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,256,130.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 150,390 shares of company stock worth $2,616,723. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

