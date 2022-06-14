Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the May 15th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adbri stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Adbri has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $2.15.
About Adbri (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adbri (ADBCF)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.