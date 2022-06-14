Agree Realty Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a report released on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.
Shares of ADC opened at $68.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.87%.
In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agree Realty (ADC)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.