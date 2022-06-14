Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $41.98 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 8812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Specifically, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 569.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 186,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 136,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

