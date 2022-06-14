Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,008,300 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 5,146,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,157.0 days.
ALFFF opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.
About Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (ALFFF)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.