Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Head to Head Analysis

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 31.43% 10.42% 1.19% First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A

54.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allegiance Bancshares and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and First National Bank Alaska’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $261.75 million 2.99 $81.55 million $4.02 9.54 First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A $58.41 million $18.41 12.71

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. Allegiance Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National Bank Alaska pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats First National Bank Alaska on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiance Bancshares (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machine services, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 27 full-service banking locations, including 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About First National Bank Alaska (Get Rating)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. The company also provides cash and wealth management, escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 27 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

