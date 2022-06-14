Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,337,800 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 7,200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43,378.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allegro.eu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

ALEGF stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. Allegro.eu has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

