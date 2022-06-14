Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Neeta Patel Purchases 220 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel acquired 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £495 ($600.80).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Neeta Patel purchased 186 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £494.76 ($600.51).

Shares of LON ATT opened at GBX 208 ($2.52) on Tuesday. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 200.55 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 373.50 ($4.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £866.12 million and a P/E ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 278.86.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

