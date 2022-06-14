Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.