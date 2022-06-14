Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 834.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 161,789 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,435,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,853.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 123,016 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

