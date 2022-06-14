Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Sehat Sutardja Buys 15,673 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWEGet Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 15,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £24,920.07 ($30,246.47).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £674,437.22 ($818,591.12).
  • On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja acquired 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £717,310.40 ($870,627.99).
  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £715,000 ($867,823.77).
  • On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £914,660.80 ($1,110,159.97).
  • On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £605,000 ($734,312.42).

Shares of LON:AWE opened at GBX 155.40 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 141.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Alphawave IP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 473.60 ($5.75). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.75.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

