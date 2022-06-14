AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives $33.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATGFF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $22.30 on Friday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

