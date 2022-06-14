Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUSF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

