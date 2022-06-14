Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.17.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

