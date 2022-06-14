Amalgamated Bank Has $7.03 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after buying an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after buying an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,003,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.56.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.