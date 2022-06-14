AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $111.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.28 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

