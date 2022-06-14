Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

