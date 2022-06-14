Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price at $35.60

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,874.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

