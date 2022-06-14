Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Target Price at $16.33

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

MLLGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $9.49 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

