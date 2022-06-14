Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) PT at C$14.31

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFI shares. CIBC decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NFI opened at C$12.58 on Friday. NFI Group has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$970.36 million and a PE ratio of -14.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$581.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.6600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 547,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,757,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,537,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,683,565.87. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,421,800 shares of company stock worth $20,868,990.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

