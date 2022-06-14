Analysts Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Target Price at $69.09

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

