Analysts Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of MTW opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $27.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Manitowoc by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after buying an additional 583,619 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Manitowoc by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

